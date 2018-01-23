East Alberta crash leaves 1 man dead, another fighting for his life

One man is dead and another has been airlifted to hospital in Edmonton after a pickup truck was involved in a crash near Kitscoty, Alta. on Tuesday night.

The RCMP said officers were called to a collision on Highway 897, about one-and-a-half kilometres north of Highway 16, at about 6:15 p.m.

Police said at this point, investigators believe the pickup truck was headed north, and after passing two vehicles, it hit the rear end of another northbound vehicle. The truck then lost control and went into the ditch.

The man driving the truck suffered life-threatening injuries while the only passenger, a man, was found dead at the scene.

A traffic analyst was called to the scene to help with the investigation and the RCMP said all possible contributing factors were being looked at.

As of 9 p.m., northbound traffic on Highway 897 was being rerouted at the east entrance to Kitscoty. Southbound traffic was being rerouted at Township Road 510.

Kitscoty is located about 230 kilometres east of Edmonton.