Senior resident frustrated by sewage and flooding issues in Reddendale

Wayne Headrick has been living in the Reddendale community for the past 36 years. He loves his neighbourhood and the community that surrounds him, but lately he’s been frustrated by local flooding and sewage issues.

“I wish that they would make some immediate attempts to change the draining system a little bit, particularly in front of my house,” Headrick says.

In July 2017, Headrick’s basement flooded after excess amounts of rain collected in front of his home.

“The sewage storm system failed and all the water that came to this side of the street went into our basement,” Headrick says.

Many other residents in the Reddendale neighbourhood have similar complaints. The community is asking the city for $100,000 for a development study in the Reddendale district.

The neighbourhood has seen a lot of changes, residents aren’t pleased with multiple homes being built to replace old homes.

“It’s changing the character of the neighbourhood, I’d rather not see it happen, but the law is the law,” Headrick says.

District 4 Lakeside Coun. Laura Turner has proposed a solution to the flooding and sewage problem with the City of Kingston.

She says residents would be happier if the new homes were built keeping the neighbourhood’s compatibility in mind. Roofs should slope along the same line, and homes should not be so tall as to overshadow neighboring properties.

Coun. Turner is hoping the city approves the proposal, so a solution to the sewage system can found and used in the designs for new homes.