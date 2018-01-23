Tech
January 23, 2018 6:47 pm
Updated: January 23, 2018 7:19 pm

Metrolinx says it was target of North Korean cyberattack

The Ontario transportation agency Metrolinx says it has been targeted in a cyberattack originating from North Korea.

The spokesperson said personal information wasn’t compromised and safety systems weren’t affected.

Officials wouldn’t say when the cyberattack occurred or what specifically was targeted due to security concerns, however the spokesperson said it happened “fairly recently.”

North Korean hackers have been blamed for a multitude of hacks in the last few years.

READ MORE: North Korea reportedly hacked U.S.-South Korea war plans

Their reported targets include telecommunications companies, media companies like Sony and the U.K.’s Channel Four, and international banks – along with other governments.

They’ve also been blamed for the WannaCry ransomware that paralyzed U.K. hospitals and other companies worldwide by holding their data hostage last spring.

North Korea generally denies all involvement in cyberattacks.

More to come.

