Raoul Wallenberg legacy passed on to Saskatoon students
Chief Whitecap School students heard the story of Raoul Wallenberg at an assembly Tuesday in Saskatoon.
Wallenberg’s actions are credited with saving the lives of 100,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust.
He later became Canada’s first honorary citizen.
Students learned about how much good one person can accomplish.
“It just takes one small act and a whole bunch of small acts pile up,” Heather Fenyes, the organizer of Think Good. Do Good., said.
“I don’t think Raoul Wallenberg intended to save 100,000 Jews, I think he just set out to do something and look what happened.”
The Saskatoon Public Schools board said Wallenberg’s story is especially relevant due to recent calls for reconciliation in the province.
