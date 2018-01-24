Kingston referee has an eye on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

It’s four years away but Kingston’s Elizabeth Kench would love to return to China for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The respected referee just returned from Shenzhen where she officiated a number of games in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

“They’re trying to grow women’s hockey in China and teams from the CWHL were more than willing to help out by going over there playing some games,” says the 30-year Gananoque native.

“It was an absolute thrill and honour to be chosen to go to China. I’m constantly learning every time I step on the ice and the experience was invaluable.”

Kench is no stranger to hockey in the Limestone City. She was a minor hockey star who excelled at the university level with the Queen’s Lady Gaels. She is still the team’s all-time leading scorer.

After graduation, Kench’s competitive juices continued to flow. She tried her hand at coaching and for two seasons guided the Kingston Ice Wolves of the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

Still, something was missing so Kench decided to return to the ice, but this time as an official.

“Being a former player and a coach, I can see the game at all levels and angles. I tend to give everyone the respect they deserve and in return, they do the same for me.”

Kench believes she has the passion, dedication and ability to reach the top of her craft.

“I’m moving up at a really good pace. The Ontario Women’s Hockey Association has been amazing to me. They’re moving me up as quickly as possible. Last year, I officiated at the Canadian under-18 girls’ championships in Quebec City and this year, I’m hoping to get the call for the Canadian University Women’s championships at Western University in London.”

Kench says her future goals would be to referee at the international level with an eye on returning to China for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.