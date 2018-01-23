Vancouver councillor Kerry Jang says he won’t seek re-election

Vancouver councillor Kerry Jang is calling it quits after a decade in politics.

He is the latest to join a list of Vision members who won’t seek re-election. Andrea Reimer was the first to announce last October, followed by Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and councillor Tim Stevenson.

READ MORE: Tim Stevenson joins list of Vision Vancouver members who won’t seek re-election

But Jang said his decision had nothing to do with their departure.

“I actually had told Gregor when I was elected last term, that this would indeed be my last term,” said Jang.

WATCH: Gregor Robertson won’t seek another term as Vancouver mayor

He said the party needs to make room for new people.

“All political parties, whatever stripe they may be, need to adapt and change and I think that’s what’s going on with Vision,” said Jang.

READ MORE: Andrea Reimer, Vancouver city councillor, won’t seek re-election

He says he wanted to announce the news earlier but his dad recently passed away and his daughter moved away.

During October’s by-election, Vision Vancouver’s candidate came in fifth and the party lost a seat to the Non-Partisan Association (NPA).