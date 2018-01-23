West Vancouver school closed Tuesday after possible threat to student safety

A West Vancouver school was forced to close on Tuesday after officials received what they are calling a possible threat to student safety.

West Vancouver Secondary School has now been closed for the remainder of the day and classes are cancelled.

Officials are working with the West Vancouver Police Department to resolve the matter.

Police have not released details about the threat.

Grade 11 student Michael Donville says police officers were at the school Monday and again Tuesday morning but were not giving out any details as to why they were there.

“Then an announcement came over and basically the gist of it was, they said we need to leave the premises immediately and an email would be sent home to our parents, so we all pretty much left and came home,” says Donville.

He says there were a couple of police around the building when he left Tuesday morning.

“Nothing of this nature has ever happened at this school,” adds Donville.

The school says it expects to be open Wednesday as usual.