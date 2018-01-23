Brampton man, 20, faces 48 charges in string of Toronto shootings

TORONTO – A 20-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is facing dozens of charges after a series of what police describe as five random shootings in Toronto this month.
Toronto police allege the shootings took place between Jan. 9 and Jan. 21, primarily in the northwest part of the city.
The alleged victims included a four-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and several adult men.
Police say the alleged shootings took place in a variety of locations, including on sidewalks, inside buildings or while victims were seated in parked cars.
None of the shootings were fatal, but police say at least one of the victims had serious injuries.
Police say Adam Abdi faces 48 charges, including seven counts of attempted murder.
