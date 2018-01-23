Conservation authority warns Londoners about elevated water levels

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is warning that heavy rainfall and melting snow mean rising water levels across the watershed.

Citing the potential for 25 millimetres of rain in the Upper Thames River watershed in a 24-hour period, the conservation authority says that they expect peak levels in streams and rivers by late afternoon Tuesday and into Wednesday. Peak levels will last through the week.

Freezing temperatures Wednesday will put a halt to the melt, however, with a warm spell in the forecast again this weekend, there’s the potential for additional volume in waterways.

The authority is reminding city residents to exercise caution around fast-moving waterways and be extra cautious with children and pets near all watercourses.

The flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood, and Pittock conservation areas are being used to absorb some of the impacts of the additional water.