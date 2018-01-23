Crime
Saskatoon police Taser driver of stolen car

Police use Taser on the driver of a stolen car after he allegedly confronts officers in a threatening manner.

Saskatoon police said officers had to Taser the driver of a stolen car after he became confrontational.

Patrol officers spotted vehicle reported stolen out of Alberta early Tuesday morning in the 400-block of Avenue R South.

Police said the driver immediately pulled over, got out of the car, and confronted the officers in an aggressive and threatening manner.

A Taser was used to subdue the man and he was taken into custody.

He is facing a number of charges.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.

