Saskatoon police Taser driver of stolen car

Saskatoon police said officers had to Taser the driver of a stolen car after he became confrontational.
Patrol officers spotted vehicle reported stolen out of Alberta early Tuesday morning in the 400-block of Avenue R South.
Police said the driver immediately pulled over, got out of the car, and confronted the officers in an aggressive and threatening manner.
A Taser was used to subdue the man and he was taken into custody.
He is facing a number of charges.
The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.
