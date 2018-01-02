Saskatoon man facing assault charges
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges following reports of a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.
Police were called to the 200-block of Keevil Way around 4 a.m. Officers say they were confronted by a man who appeared agitated and combative and refused follow the officer’s instructions.
Police deployed a Taser, but missed their target. Officers and the suspect then got into a physical confrontation before the man was taken into custody.
One officer suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.
The suspect appeared before a justice of the peace later the same day.
The use of the Taser is being reviewed under Saskatoon Police Service policy.
