Saskatoon man facing assault charges

A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges following reports of a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 200-block of Keevil Way around 4 a.m. Officers say they were confronted by a man who appeared agitated and combative and refused follow the officer’s instructions.

Police deployed a Taser, but missed their target. Officers and the suspect then got into a physical confrontation before the man was taken into custody.

One officer suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

The suspect appeared before a justice of the peace later the same day.

The use of the Taser is being reviewed under Saskatoon Police Service policy.