January 23, 2018 6:32 am
Updated: January 23, 2018 6:42 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 23, 2018

By Web Producer  Global News
The Canadian Press/File
The icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area have resulted in some school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation:

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Dufferin County are cancelled. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus cancelled in Zone 1. Schools are open.

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation cancelled in Zone 2 and 3. All schools are open.

