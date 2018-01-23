Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 23, 2018
The icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area have resulted in some school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.
Below is a list of bus cancellation:
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Dufferin County are cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus cancelled in Zone 1. Schools are open.
Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation cancelled in Zone 2 and 3. All schools are open.
