Traffic
January 23, 2018 2:26 pm

Kingston challenged by icy conditions after freezing rain

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: School buses and flights were canceled while sidewalks had thick layers of ice causing lots of slip and falls.

A A

The freezing rain in Kingston and surrounding areas on Monday brought challenges to the region. Area school buses and flights at the Kingston Norman Rogers Airport were cancelled, a decision made by Air Canada to ensure safety.

“In the interest of the safety of the community and our customers, it was a wise move for the air carrier to cancel their flights today,” Rick Reed, manager of Kingston Airport, said.

The airport remained open for ORNGE emergency flights and other operations.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Kingston municipal departments prepare as freezing rain hits the region

Local and out of city buses handled the road conditions better, but pedestrians struggled just to walk upright.

Franchesca Manal, a student at Queen’s University said “it was pretty tough, there were some parts of the sidewalk that were more salted than others in certain stretches. It’s hard to get up and down the street.”

Most of the sidewalks had thick layers of ice causing lots of slips and falls, making it almost impossible to get around. Many Kingstonians chose to walk on the main roads instead.

READ MORE: Threat of freezing rain in Toronto to appear less significant: Environment Canada

Freezing rain warnings for Kingston and surrounding areas have been lifted and temperatures have warmed up, helping the ice to melt.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kingston snow removal
CKWS
Deicying
Freezing Rain
icy sidewalks
Kingston
Kingston roads
Kingston sidewalks
kingston weather
Kingstonian
Sharmeen Somani

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News