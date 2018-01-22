Threat of freezing rain in Toronto to appear less significant: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says freezing rain expected for the Toronto area will appear less significant on Monday.

The weather service issued a special weather statement on Sunday due to the risk of freezing rain.

But on Monday, Environment Canada said the temperature is expected to hover above the freezing mark and the majority of the precipitation will be just rain instead.

READ MORE: Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 22, 2018

However, portions of the York and Durham regions, as well as the Dundalk Highlands may see a brief period of freezing rain later this morning or this afternoon.

The greatest freezing rain threat will remain over central and eastern Ontario where temperatures will be colder and freezing rain warnings are in effect.