Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 22, 2018

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the risk of freezing rain have resulted in some school bus cancellations Monday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation:

Peel District School Board: Buses in Caledon are cancelled, but schools remain open.

IMPT: Buses in Caledon are cancelled, but schools remain open on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Reminder that today is also a PA Day for elementary students. pic.twitter.com/zj2LQPneHk — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 22, 2018

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Dufferin County and Caledon are cancelled.

Buses in DUFFERIN COUNTY AND CALEDON ARE CANCELLED TODAY due to icy road conditions. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 22, 2018

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus cancelled in Zone 1, 2 and 3.

Jan22@06:08 DSTS has cancelled Zone 1 transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/11gtLzUMrY — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) January 22, 2018

Jan22@06:08 DSTS has cancelled Zone 2 transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/11gtLzUMrY — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) January 22, 2018

Jan22@06:08 DSTS has cancelled Zone 3 transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/11gtLzUMrY — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) January 22, 2018

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation cancelled in Zone 3. All schools are open.

Jan. 22, 2018: Due to changing weather, all schools are open, however school bus transportation is cancelled for Zone 3 only. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. We apologize for the late notice. pic.twitter.com/iDuf5Gg3El — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) January 22, 2018