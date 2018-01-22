Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 22, 2018
The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the risk of freezing rain have resulted in some school bus cancellations Monday morning.
Below is a list of bus cancellation:
Peel District School Board: Buses in Caledon are cancelled, but schools remain open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Dufferin County and Caledon are cancelled.
Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus cancelled in Zone 1, 2 and 3.
Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation cancelled in Zone 3. All schools are open.
