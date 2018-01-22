Traffic
January 22, 2018 6:16 am
Updated: January 22, 2018 7:11 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 22, 2018

By Web Producer  Global News
The Canadian Press/File
A A

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the risk of freezing rain have resulted in some school bus cancellations Monday morning.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Below is a list of bus cancellation:

Peel District School Board: Buses in Caledon are cancelled, but schools remain open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Dufferin County and Caledon are cancelled.

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus cancelled in Zone 1, 2 and 3.

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation cancelled in Zone 3. All schools are open.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Freezing Rain
Road Conditions
School Boards
School Bus
school bus cancellations
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News