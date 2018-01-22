Massive fire burning at Canadian Pacific railyard in Port Coquitlam
Fire and ambulance personnel attended a major fire at the Canadian Pacific railyard close to Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy in Port Coquitlam on Monday night.
Various tweets showed an inferno-like scene as flames stretched into the sky.
The City of Port Coquitlam tweeted that fire crews were at the rail yards to attend to a fire.
The city later confirmed that a tanker truck that was carrying ethanol gas hit a CN Rail car, causing teh fire.
The truck drier and the CP Rail crew were all safe, and no injuries were reported.
The RCMP evacuated the area with an 800-metre radius.
CN Rail confirmed that no toxic materials were being carried.
The city warned people to avoid the area.
Various people in the area described hearing an explosion.
The PoCo Inn and Suites Hotel and Conference Centre and a Starbucks were among the businesses that were evacuated.
A person at a Starbucks at Oxford and Lougheed heard police using a megaphone and telling people that they had to leave an area that covered a four-block radius.
