January 22, 2018 6:39 pm
Updated: January 22, 2018 6:45 pm

Grand opening for new group home in Saskatoon

A grand opening for a new Saskatoon group home was held on Monday in the Evergreen neighbourhood.

A grand opening was held on Monday for a new group home in Saskatoon.

Lutheran Sunset Home at 474 Boykowich St. will provide care to four former Valley View Centre residents.

“The four people who have transitioned from Valley View Centre into the Saskatoon community will experience a life of choice, independence and belonging,” Saskatchewan Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release.

“The opening of this new group home represents another step forward in our government’s support of person-centred community living.”

On top of providing annual funding, the Saskatchewan government gave $50,000 to set up and furnish LutherCare Communities’ new group home.

Government officials said Lutheran Sunset Home supports the “Saskatchewan Disability Strategy,” which aims to make the province a better place to live for people with disabilities.

