Morris woman questioned for suspicious activity, charged with unsolved break-and-enters

Manitoba RCMP caught up with one that almost got away, resulting in several charges against a woman in Morris.

At around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Morris police got a call about a person walking down a back lane carrying multiple items.

They located and questioned a woman matching the description, but let her go after she was able to give a valid reason for having the items she was carrying.

When the officers followed up on the story and area in which the woman had been questioned, they realized she had lied about her identity and were able to connect the dots on a number of thefts.

They went to a house on McMillan Street in Morris armed with a search warrant and found evidence of several unsolved break-ins.

Jolene O’Bara, 42, was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including:

two counts of possession of property by crime,

two counts of trafficking in property by crime,

identity fraud,

theft under,

mischief under,

trespass at night,

obstructing justice,

resisting arrest, and

failing to comply with probation.

O’Bara was held in custody and ordered to appear in Provincial Court in Winnipeg Jan. 22.