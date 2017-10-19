Manitoba RCMP arrest 3 men in connection with residential break-in

Blue Hills RCMP have three men in custody following an armed break and enter at a residence south of Brandon.

Police responded to a call Wednesday morning at a home on Tower Road in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa. The victim reported that he was home alone when several men broke in, one armed with a weapon. They allegedly assaulted him and then took off, stealing a number of items.

RCMP tracked down one of the culprits in a vehicle on Highway 10. Two other suspects were found on foot near the residence.

No names have been released. The investigation is on-going.