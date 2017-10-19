Break And Enter
October 19, 2017 1:07 pm

Manitoba RCMP arrest 3 men in connection with residential break-in

RCMP arrested a three men for allegedly breaking into a home south of Brandon and assaulting the resident.

Blue Hills RCMP have three men in custody following an armed break and enter at a residence south of Brandon.

Police responded to a call Wednesday morning at a home on Tower Road in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa. The victim reported that he was home alone when several men broke in, one armed with a weapon. They allegedly assaulted him and then took off, stealing a number of items.

RCMP tracked down one of the culprits in a vehicle on Highway 10.  Two other suspects were found on foot near the residence.

No names have been released. The investigation is on-going.

Wawanesa

