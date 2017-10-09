Meth found following Brandon break and enter

Two people have been charged following a break and enter in Brandon Monday morning.

Police responded to a call just after 7:00 a.m. from a business in the 300 block of 10th Street that said a man had broken in to the building and stolen a cash box with money inside.

The suspect was seen heading east on Lorne Avenue after leaving the business, and the Police Service Dog Unit was sent in to track him.

The canine unit ended up at a home in the 300 block of 6th Street, where a 41-year-old man was stopped as he left the building.

The man had a set of brass knuckles and a small amount of methamphetamine on him. He is now facing multiple charges and was released on a promise to appear.

A 30-year-old woman from Brandon was also checked when she left the house and also had a small quantity of methamphetamine.

She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and also released on a promise to appear.