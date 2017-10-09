Meth found following Brandon break and enter
Two people have been charged following a break and enter in Brandon Monday morning.
Police responded to a call just after 7:00 a.m. from a business in the 300 block of 10th Street that said a man had broken in to the building and stolen a cash box with money inside.
The suspect was seen heading east on Lorne Avenue after leaving the business, and the Police Service Dog Unit was sent in to track him.
The canine unit ended up at a home in the 300 block of 6th Street, where a 41-year-old man was stopped as he left the building.
The man had a set of brass knuckles and a small amount of methamphetamine on him. He is now facing multiple charges and was released on a promise to appear.
A 30-year-old woman from Brandon was also checked when she left the house and also had a small quantity of methamphetamine.
She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and also released on a promise to appear.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
Toronto Maple Leafs pound Winnipeg Jets on opening night of NHL season
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Winnipeg police to add mobile barricades for large-scale events
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Man tosses gun during foot chase with Winnipeg Police
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Top-ranked Nolan Patrick taken second overall in NHL Draft
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.