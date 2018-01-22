Crime
January 22, 2018 3:47 pm

Kingston man charged after teen allegedly grabbed by throat in road rage incident

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 46-year-old Kingston man was arrested at his home and charged with assault and uttering threats arising from the incident.

Kingston Police / Twitter
A A

KINGSTON, Ont. – A 46-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a child in a road rage incident in eastern Ontario.

Police say the accused was the passenger in a car that had been driving through a Kingston, Ont., parking lot at high speed. They say a near collision resulted in him “flipping off” another driver, who then honked his horn.

Story continues below

Investigators allege that after the driver who honked parked his vehicle, the accused approached and yelled racial remarks and threatened he could have him killed.

READ MORE: Video captures violent road rage incident in Peterborough

When the driver’s 13-year-old son told the accused not to speak to his father like that, police say the accused allegedly grabbed the boy by the throat.

Police say the father began yelling and punching at the accused in an attempt to get him to let go of his son, which attracted passersby who intervened and broke up the altercation.

They say a Kingston man was arrested at his home and charged with assault and uttering threats arising from the Saturday morning incident.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Kingston
Kingston Police
Kingston road rage
Kingston Traffic
Road Rage
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News