Police stumble upon stash of stolen tires in Kelowna

While searching for a suspect in an unrelated incident, Mounties came across a booty of stolen tires in the garage of a home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

Police were called to an Enterprise Way car dealership on Jan. 12, after thousands of dollars worth of tires had been stolen.

“On Jan. 14, a general duty officer was in the process of conducting a search of a Hollydell Road residence, for a male suspect on an unrelated matter, when she stumbled upon numerous tire sets stashed in the homes garage,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a release.

“Police have since seized the nearly 30 stolen tires, which were then returned to the affected dealership, where employees continue to assess whether or not any tires remain outstanding.”

RCMP have not arrested anyone in connection with the incident.