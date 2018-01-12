Thieves drive off with valuable booty of used tires in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are hoping secuity camera images will identify whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of tires during an overnight break-in.

Police were called to an Enterprise Way car dealership Friday morning where a fence had been cut to get onto the property.

Multiple sets of used tires were taken from a steel shipping container.

“Investigators believe that a vehicle was used in the crime, as police discovered that the locks used to secure the vehicle barriers, which lead to the recreational trails of Enterprise Park that run parallel to the business, had been forcibly removed,” says RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

Police say it’s possible the suspect of suspects prowled area businesses looking for crime opportunities.

“Therefore, we are asking businesses in the 2400 to 2600 blocks of Enterprise Way to review their surveillance camera footage for any suspicious vehicles or persons, seen during the evening hours of January 11th and morning hours of January 12th,” says O’Donaghey.

People with information are asked to call Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lamont-Paradis at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.