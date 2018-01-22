Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson says band is ‘basically done’

After four decades as one of rock’s most enduring acts, it appears that Rush has decided it’s time to step away from the limelight.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson reveals that, apparently, the band has quietly called it quits.

“It’s been a little over two years since Rush last toured,” says Lifeson, 64. “We have no plans to tour or record any more. We’re basically done. After 41 years, we felt it was enough.”

The silver lining for fans, however, is that this doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be any more music coming our way from Lifeson and fellow band members Geddy Lee and Neil Peart.

“I’ve actually been busier lately than I have been in a while,” Lifeston explains. “I’m writing a lot. I’m writing on four or five different little projects. I get these requests to do guitar work with other people. It’s really a lot of fun for me. It’s low pressure. I get to be as creative as I want to be and I can work a little outside of the box, which is really attractive to me.”

Another project that’s definitely “outside of the box” for the guitarist is his new gig as a columnist for the West End Phoenix, a Toronto-area community newspaper launched by Dave Bidini of The Rheostatics.

“It’s fun to put yourself in an uncomfortable situation,” Lifeson tells the Globe and Mail. “If you have a little bit of confidence and you just get out of your own way, these things can happen.”