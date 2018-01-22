Winnipeg restaurant bites back at San Jose Sharks

A Winnipeg restaurant is biting back at a few San Jose Sharks players who recently called Winnipeg the worst place in the NHL to visit.

On Tuesday night Silver Heights Restaurant in St. James will be adding “Shark Bites” to its menu in honor of the Winnipeg Jets return to San Jose.

The main ingredient is, of course, shark.

“I ordered it in special and have been playing with a few recipes,” co-owner Tony Siwicki said.

Earlier this month the San Jose Sharks tweeted a team video showing different Sharks players answer the question “What is the worst city to play in?”

Their answer was Winnipeg, with foward Tomas Hertl calling it ‘cold and dark’. Defenceman Justin Braun could also be seen calling the hotel the team stays at “questionable”, asking whether Winnipeg even has Wi-Fi yet.

The post was later removed but Siwicki believes revenge is a dish best served cold.

“Winnipeggers stand up for each other. Don’t bash my hometown,” Siwicki said.

The restaurateur said Shark normally costs $15 per pound but he won’t be charging anyone who wants to try it Tuesday night, he’s just hoping people come and watch the game and have a good time.