5 Fort Saskatchewan schools locked down during nearby robbery

Five schools in Fort Saskatchewan were put under a “hold and secure” protocol Monday morning as RCMP responded to a robbery at a convenience store.

The hold and secure was issued for Fort Saskatchewan Elementary, Fort Saskatchwan Christian, Fort Saskatchewan High, École Parc Élémentaire and Next Step Senior High-Fort Saskatchewan.

In a notice to parents — and in a message on Twitter — the City of Fort Saskatchewan said RCMP were on scene at the Pineview 7 Eleven where a robbery took place.

Just before noon, the city said the hold and secure at the schools had been lifted.

“The hold and secure has been lifted at our Fort Saskatchewan schools,” Elk Island Public Schools said on its website. “All affected schools are returning to regular activities.”

A hold and secure occurs when there’s a threat in the general vicinity of a school, but not on, or very close to school property. Examples might include a crime in progress, police pursuit or search in the same neighbourhood as the school.

While the city referred to the action as a “lockdown,” the school division website called it a “hold and secure.”

