California woman with brain cancer showered with puppies, breaks down crying

A 28-year-old woman battling brain cancer was brought to tears after being showered with puppies at a California animal shelter on Jan. 7.

Courtney Gessford of Sacramento was in shock when she realized her friend had brought her face-to-faces with a bunch of puppies at the Front Street Animal Shelter.

“I feel like I’m in a dream, I’m not kidding,” Gessford could be heard in a video as she cuddles several puppies.

Gessford’s friends and family thought bringing her to the animal shelter would be uplifting for her since she is obsessed with dogs and has an eight-year-old dog named Clyde.

“This is, like, the best day – the best moment of my life,” Gessford continued to say in the video.

Gessford’s friend, Maris Loeffler, knew how much of a dog person she was and reached out to the animal shelter to ambush Gessford with every puppy they had.

Loeffler made Gessford put on a blindfold and listen to music as she brought her to the shelter.

“She walked me inside…and I laid down on something that was kind of soft. Then she took the blindfold off and the headphones out and there were like 15 of my friends and family and everybody was holding a puppy! And as soon as I took the blindfold off, they just put the puppies all over me,” said Gessford to People.com.

Gessford was diagnosed with grade 2 diffuse astrocytoma in July 2014 when she was 24.

According to the Brain Tumor Charity, grade 2 diffuse astrocytoma is “the most common type of primary brain tumour…[meaning] they have originated from the brain instead of spreading from elsewhere.”

Since being diagnosed, Gessford has had three brain surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy.

Front Street Animal Shelter posted the video of Gessford’s surprise to its Facebook page, and as of this writing, the video has had more than 1.6 million views.