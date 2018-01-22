Environment
Mount Mayon: Philippines volcano may be near violent eruption – here’s what you need to know

ABOVE: Philippine volcano explodes, villagers flee back to shelters

The Philippines’ most active volcano, Mount Mayon, exploded Monday spewing lava and ash and sending a massive plume of smoke into the air.

The volcano has been active since mid-month but Monday’s event forced the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to raise the alert level for Mount Mayon to a level four on a scale of five, warning that a violent eruption may be imminent.

The institute said the lava fountain reached about 700 metres into the sky and produced a four kilometre-high ash plume.

“We strongly advise all people, both residents and tourists, to avoid the danger zone, and airlines to avoid flying near the volcano summit,” agency chief Renato Solidum told a news conference.

Mount Mayon is located in the coconut-producing province of Albay and is about 340 kilometres southeast of the capital city of Manila. The mountain is a well-known tourist destination and the volcano is famous for its “classical” cone-shape known as a stratovolcano.

Mount Mayon’s base covers nearly 63 kilometres in circumference and rises 2,462 metres above the towns of Camalig, Malilipot and Santo Domingo.

According to Phivolcs, the volcano has erupted 51 times since 1616. That eruption lasted five days. The mountain remained dormant until 1766 when it erupted twice and sent an eruption column nearly 15 kilometres into the sky. Nearly 40 people died as a result of the eruptions.

The deadliest eruption happened in 1814. According to the institute, about 1,200 people were killed in the violent eruption which destroyed about half of Albay.

On Monday, Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara said all schools were ordered to suspend classes across the province and advised citizens to “wear their facemasks and to stay indoors.”

“Mayon Volcano is erupting. Everybody is advised to stay indoors especially to our friends in the third district of Albay,” the governor said on social media.

The governor also shared a Phivolcs information pamphlet on dealing with the “ash fall.” The document details what to do before, during and after the ash has fallen as a result of an eruption.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology information pamphlet on dealing with the “ash fall.”

Handout

Instructions include:

  • Avoid wearing contact lenses
    Cover mouth and nose with clean, damp cloth or dust mask
    Place damp towels or cloth at door openings
    Boil water before drinking

Here’s a look at Mayon volcano latest activity.

A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Daraga township, Albay province, Philippines.

AP Photo/Dan Amaranto

A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines.

AP Photo/Earl Recamunda

Residents, wearing masks, go on their daily business as Mayon volcano’s eruption plunge some townships in darkness Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines.

AP Photo/Dan Amaranto

Motorists travel on a highway as Mount Mayon shot up a giant mushroom-shaped cloud as it continues to erupt near Camalig town in Albay province on January 22, 2018.

Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

Lava flows from Mount Mayon volcano in Daraga, Albay, Philippines on January 21, 2018.

Jeoffrey Maitem/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 15, 2018.

Reuters/Stringer

–with a file from Reuters

