January 22, 2018 12:18 pm
Updated: January 22, 2018 12:20 pm

Winnipeg court will hear victim impact statements in Cooper Nemeth murder

Bell-Wright pleaded guilty in November to killing Cooper Nemeth. Sentencing hearings resume Wednesday.

Sentencing hearings for Nicholas Bell-Wright continued Monday, after the judge delayed the session last week upon hearing there were 96 victim impact statements.

Bell-Wright pleaded guilty in November to killing Cooper Nemeth in February 2016.

Nemeth was shot in the head twice after a house party and his body was found in a garbage can nearly a week later.

Justice Glenn Joyal opened court Monday morning with discussions on the admissibility of the number of victim impact statements.

The Crown presented 96 submissions last week, surprising the judge and the defence counsel.

Justice Joyal ruled that all of the statements would be considered admissible in this case, with 16 to be read aloud in court.

The next date in Bell-Wright’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.

