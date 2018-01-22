Canada
January 22, 2018 10:46 am

Early morning duplex fire in west Edmonton Canora area

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a duplex fire at 10537 154 Street early Monday morning. January 22, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
Emergency crews were called to an early morning fire at a west Edmonton duplex Monday.

The call to Edmonton Fire Rescue came in at 6:38 a.m. at a home in the Canora neighbourhood, on 105 Avenue near 154 Street.

The fire was possibly caused by heating, perhaps a wood stove, District Chief Marc Zubick said.

He said six or seven people were displaced by the fire. One person slipped while leaving the home and bumped a head, and Zubick said the person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Zubick said blow-in insulation in the roof was proving to be a challenge.

“The cellulose insulation is a problem for us because the embers just trail through, so we’re going to end up having to get a vacuum truck in here to empty out the insulation, to make sure that we don’t have any expansion.”

There’s no word on cause or a damage estimate at this time.

Global News