Spots open in expedition to Titanic wreck off Newfoundland

If you have an adventurous spirit and $130,000, you can apply to join the next deep sea dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

There are a few spots left for the mission being led by OceanGate, a private American company.

CEO Stockton Rush says a total of 54 paying “mission specialists” will join the six-week expedition to assist with research.

They will each get one week onboard the research vessel and at least one dive on Titanic, about 4,000 metres down.

OceanGate has developed a five-person sub that’s starting open water tests this week off Seattle.

It’s called the Cyclops 2 and is expected to arrive in Newfoundland in May before the expedition leaves from St. John’s in late June.

More than 1,500 people died when Titanic hit an iceberg and sank on April 15th, 1912 about 600 kilometres off Newfoundland.

The expedition will use cutting-edge high resolution cameras to build a 3-D virtual model that will help track how fast the wreck is rusting away.