Surrey Mounties looking to identify elderly woman found wandering the streets

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly woman found wandering the streets early Sunday morning.

Police say the woman, believed to be in her 70s, was spotted near 156 Street and 102 Avenue by officers on patrol, who noticed she was not dressed for the weather.

Mounties quickly realized she could not communicate in English. A Punjabi-speaking officer was also contacted, but police determined the woman was unable to communicate, possibly because of a medical condition.

The woman was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital, where police said they hope to reunite her with her family.

“We imagine there is a family out there that will wake up this morning and notice the grandmother is missing and become very concerned,” S/Sgt. Dale Carr said in a media release. “We can say the woman is in apparent good health and does not seem to have been hurt.”

Police describe the woman as South Asian with grey hair, about 5’6″ tall and between 120 and 130 lbs.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2018-9752.