Okanagan forecast

Friday, January 19, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 3:45pm:

A spotty shower between sunny breaks is in the forecast for the first half of the weekend.

A stronger southwesterly wave will develop Saturday night and Sunday to bring us a bigger chance of mountain snow and valley mixed precipitation.

We will be in between systems on Monday and Tuesday with sunny breaks. Another low will move onshore Tuesday night with more mountain snow and valley mixed precipitation.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla