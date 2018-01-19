Crime
Married couple found dead inside Oakville home a case of murder-suicide: police

Wed., Jan. 17: The couple were found inside their home after Halton Regional Police say they were called out on a weapons-related call. A gun was also found in the home. Authorities said they believe there is no risk to public safety related to the incident and suspects aren’t being sought. Catherine McDonald has more.

Halton police have found the deaths of a married couple inside an Oakville home earlier this week was a result of a murder-suicide.

Officers responded on a weapons-related call to the home on Summerhill Crescent, near Ninth Line and Upper Middle Road East around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. They had forced entry into the home and found a man and woman dead inside.

Police confirmed that a shooting had taken place and that a gun was recovered by police.

The deceased were later identified as Prem Singh, 69, and Jan Singh, 70, who were the sole residents of the home.

Investigators announced on Friday that they found the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide, with Prem Singh shooting his wife Jan before sustaining a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There is no threat to public safety and no outstanding suspects being sought in the investigation, police said.

Privacy has been requested for the Singhs’ family and friends during this difficult time.

