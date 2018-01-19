N.S. police watchdog investigating case of man who fell off balcony while pursued by police

Nova Scotia’ Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating the case of a man who was injured falling from a balcony while being pursued by police.

The team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in the province.

According to SiRT, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a disturbance call on the evening of Jan. 12 at an apartment building on Evans Avenue.

Officers tried to get into a third-floor apartment unit, but the man inside would not let them in. The man, who was not a tenant of that building, was someone “known to the female tenant of that unit.”

That tenant gave permission to police to enter the apartment and remove the man.

As police were entering the unit, the man apparently went over the railing of the balcony and fell to the ground.

“Police immediately called for an ambulance and the uncooperative male was transported to hospital where x-rays revealed injuries to his neck and back. Based on the injuries, HRP notified SiRT,” said a news release from SiRT.

SiRT is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at 1-855-450-2010.