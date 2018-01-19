Tim Reid steps down as Northlands president

Northlands announced the resignation of its CEO and president, Tim Reid, on Friday.

In a news release, the organization said it had “mixed emotions” about the change. It said Northlands is working towards a “renewed vision, rooted in sustainability, agriculture and major event production” and that some organizational change should be expected.

READ MORE: New $165M vision for Northlands includes 7-sheet ice facility, outdoor concert space

It praised Reid for the work he did over three years.

“Northlands needed a leader we knew could navigate the uncertainty,” board of directors chair, Geoff Oberg, said. “In just over three years, Tim took Northlands through a historic transformation that has carved out a new path for our future.”

READ MORE: City says Northlands’ Vision 2020 doing ‘too much with too little’

Oberg said Northlands wishes Reid and his family well in their next chapter and thanked him for the work he contributed to the organization, community and region.

When the Edmonton Oilers moved from Rexall Place to Rogers Place, Northlands had to look at how it could adapt and continue to offer value to the community.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum closing its doors in January

In September 2017, the city decided to take over the Northlands Coliseum (formerly Rexall Place). After 43 years in operation, the arena was officially closed on Jan. 1, 2018.

Kevin Gunderman will be Northlands’ interim president and CEO effective immediately. He was hired as vice president of corporate services in January 2017.

“I am incredibly excited about the path that has been laid out for Northlands,” Gunderman said. “This storied organization is poised for great things in the future.”

Reid was appointed as president and CEO of Northlands in September 2014.