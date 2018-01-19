3 people, including 13 year old boy, charged in ‘brazen attack’

Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been charged in what Hamilton police are calling “a brazen attack.”

The arrests come more than a month after a citizen reported seeing three people breaking into cars overnight in the area of Mohawk Road and Toby Crescent on the East Mountain.

Police say the citizen confronted the individuals and was stabbed.

Neighbours helped the man, who was rushed to the hospital, and has since recovered.

On Tuesday, officers arrested the three suspects, although police have not said where they were apprehended.

Charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation are Daniel MacKenzie, 22, and Tara Farrell, 24, both of Hamilton.

A 13-year-old boy is also charged with aggravated assault.