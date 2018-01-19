Crime
January 19, 2018 2:39 pm

Sex trade arrests went up 184% last year: Edmonton police

By Web Producer  Global News

The number of sex trade arrests in Edmonton spiked from 2016 to 2017.

File/Global News
A A

Edmonton police arrested and charged 295 johns last year, a huge spike from the number of arrests in 2016.

“That translates into a 184 per cent increase,” said Staff Sgt. Dale Johnson with the EPS Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit.

READ MORE: 26 ‘johns’ arrested and charged with obtaining sexual services in Edmonton 

Story continues below

“These individuals are directly contributing to the ongoing exploitation of girls and women, and that’s something we’re committed to enforcing the laws around.”

Police said 104 johns were charged in 2016.

READ MORE: Campaign launched to end sexual exploitation in Edmonton 

Of the 295 arrested and charged in 2017, more than half (156) came as a result of online advertising.

“Street level sex trade workers still exist in our city, though to a smaller degree,” Johnson said. “Many things are sold online these days and sexual services are no different. Sadly, it has become the playground for a lot of illegal activity; hence, that’s where many of our investigations take place.”

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged with forcing woman into sex trade 

Another trend last year was escorts coming to Edmonton from Quebec. Police said they started seeing this trend several years ago during the oil boom.

“It’s a fly in, fly out market,” Johnson said. “While the slowdown of the oil industry may have temporarily impacted the economy, there is still a healthy level of disposable income here, which seemingly attracts sex trade workers to our area.”

READ MORE: RCMP arrest Edmonton men on sex charges, help teen girl, in Saskatchewan 

Johnson said detectives will continue to “aggressively investigate all forms of human trafficking and sexual exploitation” with a broader approach that will include social media.

“If you’re involved in exploiting anyone for paid sex, you could end up with a criminal record, lose your job and/or your family. It’s not worth the risk.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton crime
edmonton johns
edmonton police service
EPS
exploitation
Human Trafficking
johns arrested
sex trade
Sex Trade Workers
Sexual Exploitation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News