Sex trade arrests went up 184% last year: Edmonton police

Edmonton police arrested and charged 295 johns last year, a huge spike from the number of arrests in 2016.

“That translates into a 184 per cent increase,” said Staff Sgt. Dale Johnson with the EPS Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit.

“These individuals are directly contributing to the ongoing exploitation of girls and women, and that’s something we’re committed to enforcing the laws around.”

Police said 104 johns were charged in 2016.

Of the 295 arrested and charged in 2017, more than half (156) came as a result of online advertising.

“Street level sex trade workers still exist in our city, though to a smaller degree,” Johnson said. “Many things are sold online these days and sexual services are no different. Sadly, it has become the playground for a lot of illegal activity; hence, that’s where many of our investigations take place.”

Another trend last year was escorts coming to Edmonton from Quebec. Police said they started seeing this trend several years ago during the oil boom.

“It’s a fly in, fly out market,” Johnson said. “While the slowdown of the oil industry may have temporarily impacted the economy, there is still a healthy level of disposable income here, which seemingly attracts sex trade workers to our area.”

Johnson said detectives will continue to “aggressively investigate all forms of human trafficking and sexual exploitation” with a broader approach that will include social media.

“If you’re involved in exploiting anyone for paid sex, you could end up with a criminal record, lose your job and/or your family. It’s not worth the risk.”