Berkley the bear
January 19, 2018

Zoocheck calls for strong message from Alberta on ice cream-eating bear

By Staff The Canadian Press

Watch Above: Berkley the bear, a permanent resident of the Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail, Alta., eats ice cream from a vehicle in a Dairy Queen drive-thru in a video the wildlife park created as a warning against interacting with wildlife.

An international wildlife protection charity says they hope the Alberta government sends a strong message as it investigates a central Alberta zoo that took one of its bears through a drive-thru for ice cream.

The video by the Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail was posted on social media earlier this week but has since been removed.

The video showed a one-year-old captive bear named Berkley leaning out a truck’s window and being hand-fed ice cream by the owner of the Innisfail Dairy Queen.

The province launched an investigation into the “disturbing” video after bear experts called it irresponsible and disrespectful.

Zoocheck spokesman Rob Laidlaw said the video was ridiculous.

He said they would like the province to make sure a similar “stunt” never happens again.

