“It is so hard to live without him”: Manitoba mom desperate for answers 5 years after son’s murder

Five years after her son was murdered a Manitoba mom is speaking out in hopes of finding his killer.

Austin Monias, 19, was at a party in Cross Lake on January 20, 2013, when he was stabbed to death.

Five people were arrested in connection to his death but later released without charge.

Austin Monias was an outstanding hockey player, who loved coaching youth, &writing &performing rap songs. On Jan 20, 2013, Austin was murdered in Cross Lake, MB. It’s been 5 yrs, &#rcmpmb is working hard to get justice for the 19yo. Info? Call 204-676-2600 https://t.co/yNdK0pEqkI pic.twitter.com/dcPt3GGnAp — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 19, 2018

In a statement from the RCMP, Monias’ mom Cileen Umperville shared photos of her son and what he meant to the community in hopes it will convince someone to talk.

“His passion for life, desires for the future and all the expectations were taken from his life and the life of his friends and the youth of Cross Lake,” Umperville said in the statement. “It is so hard to live without him.”

Monias played for the Cross Lake Islanders and coached younger hockey players. He was also a square dancer and amateur rapper.

“Austin was only 19 and had so much life ahead of him,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre said. “If anyone knows anything about what happened to Austin we ask them to call us.”

Contact the Cross Lake RCMP Detachment directly by calling 204-676-2600.