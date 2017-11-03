Wife of victim in decade old Manitoba homicide pleads “I want to know who did this”

Manitoba RCMP are turning to the public to help them solve a decade old homicide.

Bernie Carlson and his wife Elva were sleeping in their bed in Thompson Man. the night of Oct. 25, 2007 when someone broke into their home.

In a news release Friday RCMP said the couple had always left a light on and the front doors locked. Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26 the couple heard their dog barking and Bernie got out of its bed to see what was bothering their pet.

“Elva heard gunshots and footsteps running away. She rushed to the bedroom door and saw her husband of 40 years lying in the hallway. She hid in the bedroom and called 9-1-1 for help,” the release said.

When RCMP arrived the 61 year old was dead and the suspect gone. Police later confirmed the front door of the home had been forced open.

“I relive that night over and over,” Eva Carlson said. ” I want to know who did this. I want to know why they did this. Somebody knows what happened that night, and I beg them to come forward to the police.”

RCMP said its team that specializes in historical homicides is asking anyone with information to call 204-983-6880. Tips can also be texted to “TIPMAN” (274637)

“This case has haunted investigators,” said Sgt. Dan Barnabe, head of the RCMP Historical Case Unit.