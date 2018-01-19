Male teen, 17, injured after shooting in Mississauga
A 17-year-old male teenager suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Ceremonial Drive and Hurontario Street.
Police said multiple shots were fired as an apartment window and a vehicle nearby were struck by bullets.
Authorities said the male victim was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
