January 19, 2018 7:53 am

Male teen, 17, injured after shooting in Mississauga

A 17-year-old male teenager suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Ceremonial Drive and Hurontario Street.

Police said multiple shots were fired as an apartment window and a vehicle nearby were struck by bullets.

Authorities said the male victim was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

