Gas plants verdict coming down Friday; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

TORONTO – A judge is set to deliver his verdict today related to Ontario’s gas-plants scandal.

Former top political aides David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged over the destruction of documents.

The senior staff to former premier Dalton McGuinty are accused of attempted mischief and illegal use of a computer.

Prosecutors alleged the duo illegally destroyed records to save the Liberal party embarrassment over a decision to cancel two gas plants in 2011.

The defence argued they wanted to delete personal data – not documents that had to be kept.

The Crown had earlier dropped a charge of breach of trust against the pair.

