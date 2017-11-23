Gas plants trial arguments come to a close; decision expected in January

An Ontario court judge says he’ll render a verdict in two months in the case of two senior political staffers accused of illegally destroying data in the office of former premier Dalton McGuinty.

Judge Timothy Lipson reserved his decision after hearing closing arguments that offered starkly different views of the evidence against David Livingston and Laura Miller.

Crown lawyer Tom Lemon argued the pair deliberately deleted records about the government’s costly 2011 decision to cancel two gas plants, to ensure the information would never see the light of day.

But the defence said there’s no evidence showing they meant to delete data they knew had to be kept.

Livingston and Miller have pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted mischief and illegal use of a computer.