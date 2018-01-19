Highway 2 shut down following multi-vehicle crash amid icy conditions near Slave Lake

The RCMP is investigating after a person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 2 in northern Alberta on Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to a crash about 26 kilometres southeast of Slave Lake at about 7:15 p.m.

“Due to freezing rain, the road conditions were identified as being icy at the time of the collision,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as Highway 2 has been closed in both directions as a result of the ongoing investigation.