Freezing rain warning issued for parts of central and northern Alberta

Areas to the west and to the north of Edmonton were being advised to expect rain and “patchy freezing rain” Tuesday evening as Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for several parts of northern and central Alberta.

“A few showers are likely to develop and move from west to east overnight,” Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer said Tuesday afternoon. “With surface temperatures expected to be slightly below the freezing mark, we may see ice buildup on area highways.”

On its website, Environment Canada said the rain is expected as a result of a Pacific disturbance.

The system is expected to leave Alberta late Wednesday morning at which time conditions are expected to improve.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” the weather agency said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Beyer said while not under the warning, Edmonton has the potential to see some rain as well.

“With temperatures being as low as -2 C in city limits, there is the potential for some icy roadways for your Wednesday morning commute,” Beyer warned Edmontonians. “If we do in fact see any icing, it shouldn’t last long as temperatures are expected to climb to as high as 3 C in Edmonton by the afternoon.”

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warnings when rain is expected to fall in sub-zero temperatures to create icy and slippery conditions.

