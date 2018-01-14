Despite cool down on Sunday, Edmonton forecast looking promising

After a week that saw Edmonton under an extreme cold warning, the Alberta capital is out of the deep freeze.

After temperatures in the minus 30s and 40s with the wind chill earlier in week, the mercury rose to 1C on Saturday.

On Sunday, Edmonton will experience another dip in temperature, with a high of minus 7C early in the morning and dropping in the afternoon and evening, according to Global News weather specialist Kevin O’Connell. A brisk wind later in the day will also make it feel colder. There’s also a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the region.

However, the cool down should be short lived. O’Connell’s forecast shows warm air will be moving into the region on Monday, with the high climbing to minus 4C.

The trend will continue, with the high at minus 1C on Tuesday and 2C on Wednesday, according to O’Connell.

The forecast shows the highs will remain at or slightly above the freezing mark in Edmonton until next weekend.