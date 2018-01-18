Alberta sees 15 flu-related deaths in 1 week

Fifteen Albertans died as a result of the flu over the course of seven days, according to new data released by Alberta Health Services on Thursday.

So far this flu season, 46 Albertans have died of lab-confirmed influenza. Flu numbers released by AHS last Thursday showed 31 deaths had occurred due to the influenza virus.

READ MORE: Alberta’s flu death toll jumps to 31 for 2017-18 season

Of the 46 deaths so far this flu season, 13 have occurred in the Edmonton area and 20 have happened in the Calgary area.

AHS doesn’t provide details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

So far in the 2017/18 flu season, 1,814 people have been admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed influenza.

READ MORE: The flu season in Canada is getting pretty nasty; here is everything you need to know

Of the confirmed cases of the flu, 4,637 have been the influenza A strain, while 1,683 have been the influenza B strain.

In total, more than one million doses of the influenza vaccine have been administered.

READ MORE: Here’s why Canada may be in for a miserable 2017-18 flu season

According to AHS, 64 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season, and 62 the year before that.