Alberta’s flu death toll jumps to 31 for 2017-18 season

Alberta has recorded 31 flu-related deaths so far during the 2017-18 season.

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) released its latest report on the province’s influenza statistics. The data showed 16 deaths had occurred in the Calgary zone so far this season, up from 12 when results were last reported on Dec. 21.

In Edmonton, 10 deaths were reported so far this season, up from four on Dec. 21.

The Central zone, meanwhile, recorded its first two deaths of the season.

Neither the South zone nor the North zone recorded any new flu deaths.

AHS doesn’t provide details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

So far this season, there have been 4,312 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A, 1,455 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza B, and 1,570 Albertans admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed influenza.

Over 1.1 million Albertans have received flu shots.

According to AHS, 64 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season, and 62 the year before that.