Farmers to address Supreme Court in fight against abandoned wells

By Staff The Canadian Press

Sat, Oct 31: They are littered across the country and practically cover Alberta- oil and gas wells that have done their time and no longer in use. Once an oil well is no longer in use, the company is responsible for shutting it down and bringing the land back to way it was before. But that doesn't always happen. Some companies would rather leave a well inactive than pay for the cleanup. Vassy Kapelos reports.

Thousands of farmers in Western Canada have been granted the right to appear before the Supreme Court of Canada to oppose a legal decision they say allows energy companies to walk away from unprofitable wells on their land.

The court has announced it will hear from the Action Surface Rights Association in an appeal of the so-called Redwater decision.

That decision allows bankrupt oil and gas companies to abandon wells during bankruptcy proceedings without having to clean up the sites.

Since that 2016 decision, more than 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned.

Daryl Bennett, a farmer from Taber, Alta., who belongs to the association, says landowners are tired of being stuck with weedy, environmentally unsound messes on their land.

He says his group has support from farm organizations across the country, including the Canadian Federation of Agriculture and the National Farmers Union.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

